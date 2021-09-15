Gov. DeSantis to Hold News Conference Wednesday at North Florida Military Center

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at a military training center in North Florida.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, located southwest of Jacksonville.

Tuesday, DeSantis announced that he will ask the Legislature to drop the current annual standardized testing in public schools and replace it with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress.

The Florida Standards Assessment are given at the end of each school year to assess students' gains in English, math and other subjects. The Department of Education website says the tests “help Florida students succeed” and “serve Florida students by measuring education gains and progress.”

But DeSantis said the system has flaws, including identifying students' weaknesses at the end of the year, instead of being able to help them during the current school year.