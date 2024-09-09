Gov. DeSantis addresses rising condo costs at roundtable in Miami Lakes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable in Miami Lakes Monday, where he addressed the rising condo costs.

The event took place at the Roberto Alonso Community Center at 16500 Northwest 87th Avenue.

The governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. They heard from South Florida condo owners, elected officials and experts on their concerns and suggestions.

They expressed specific concerns for seniors living on a fixed-income, who are having to confront overwhelming assessment and maintenance fees.

The discussion included ways to lower HOA fees and the skyrocketing costs of assessments to make necessary repairs to buildings. Staggering major repairs and low or no interest loans were a few options being discussed.

Nuñez and DeSantis expressed that they are committed to finding solutions soon to balance the needs of safety and affordability.

"We do need to do something this year," DeSantis said. "We need to be able to keep people in their units and continue to stand strong for safety."

Gov. DeSantis urged Floridians to talk to their representatives about the issues they're facing.