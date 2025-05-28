Animals

Gov. DeSantis signs two animal rights bills: Trooper's and Dexter's laws

The governor is expected to sign these pieces of legislation at Big Dog Ranch Rescue at 10 a.m.

By Briana Trujillo

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two animal rights bills on Wednesday morning from a rescue organization in Loxahatchee Groves.

The bills include Trooper's Law, which will make it a crime to restrain animals outside during natural disasters and abandon them.

It's named after the bull terrier that moved people across the state when he was found in chest-high water, tied to a fence off of Interstate 75 during Hurricane Milton. His story got a happy ending when he was adopted by a Parkland couple after being taken to the Tallahassee Humane Society

The offense would be a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine up to $10,000 or prison time.

And Dexter's Law would require the Department of Law Enforcement to post the names of people who have violated animal cruelty laws online. It's named after a dog found decapitated at Fort DeSoto Beach days after he was adopted from the Pinellas County Animal Shelter, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

DeSantis is signed these pieces of legislation at Big Dog Ranch Rescue at 10 a.m.

