Gov. DeSantis Urges Florida Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law in 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the change Florida's gun laws looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make them happen.

“I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe,” House minority leader Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat from Hillsborough County, said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session.”

Current law in Florida requires gun owners to have a concealed weapons permit to carry the firearm in public, but not to buy or own a gun.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Republicans currently have a supermajority in the legislature, virtually assuring the passing of such legislation.