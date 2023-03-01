DeSantis Touts New Book, Discusses Disney Battle at Doral Event

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the release of his new book at an event Wednesday in Doral where he also discussed his recent battle with Disney.

DeSantis' event comes one day after the release of the book titled "The Courage to be Free" with the subtitle reading "Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival."

"Great to have the number one book on Amazon!" DeSantis told the crowd Wednesday.

The book espouses DeSantis' political philosophies, which he often shares during his almost daily news conferences.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"So many of these Republicans get into office and they're like scared to do anything, they're always on defense, they let the left and the media kind of set the terms of the debate, and we were not gonna let that happen here, we said we're going on offense," DeSantis said. "We're going to take on issues, we're not gonna shirk from issues."

It comes as DeSantis weighs a possible presidential run and just days after DeSantis signed a bill that gives the state control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district.

The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida.

The takeover of the Disney district began last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the state's Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

DeSantis mentioned the battle with Disney on Wednesday, and spoke about his wedding that was held at Disney World.

"Little did we know that 10, 12 years later, here we would be having this tussle with the most powerful company in this state, that has really run this state for 60 years, until I became governor," DeSantis said. "Now there's a new sheriff in town."

As DeSantis' book launched Tuesday, political rival Nikki Fried, the new chairwoman of the Florida Democrats, took swipes at governor.

"DeSantis has taken away freedom and opportunity from everyone who doesn't look like and sound like him, this is the real blueprint that Ron DeSantis has laid out," she said.