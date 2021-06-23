Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring CPR and First-Aid Training for Florida High School Students

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday requiring school districts to provide basic first-aid training to high school students.

The bill (HB 157) requires high school freshmen and juniors to learn how to administer CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The legislation also mandates that "the CPR training must be based on a one-hour nationally recognized program that uses the most current evidence-based emergency cardiovascular care guidelines."

Additionally, the bill encourages school districts to provide CPR training to students in 6th and 8th grade.

The measure will take effect July 1st.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year.