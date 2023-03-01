WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses ‘Florida Blueprint' at Event in Doral

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold an event Wednesday in Doral where he will discuss the "Florida Blueprint" - an effort that could signal an upcoming run at the White House.

DeSantis' event comes one day after the release of his book "The Courage to be Free."

He spent the weekend huddled behind closed doors at a South Florida luxury hotel for a “Freedom Blueprint” retreat with more than 100 donors, elected officials and conservative influencers.

The attendees included former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, along with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Texas-based donor Roy Bailey, a former member of Trump's national finance committee.