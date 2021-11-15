Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference at Freedom Tower in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will hold a news conference at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Monday morning.

The news conference comes after more than 1,000 demonstrators took the streets of South Florida Sunday to rally in solidarity with the Cuban people fighting for freedom on their island.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Hundreds of people will take to the streets in South Florida to march in solidarity with the Cuban people seeking freedom on their island. NBC 6's Julia Bagg reports.

The population in opposition to the communist regime are planning nationwide protests Monday on the island in defiance of the Cuban government.

This protest follows protests in July where thousands of Cubans took to the streets calling for change and demanding an end to food and medicine shortages.