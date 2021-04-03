Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference in Manatee County

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a news conference in Manatee County Sunday to provide updates regarding the significant leak in the Piney Point reservoir that authorities fear could lead to floods and possibly the collapse of a system with radioactive material.

The governor will be speaking at the Manatee County Emergency Management at 2101 47th Terrace in Bradenton, Florida at 11 a.m.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.

The Tampa Bay Times says the reservoir held about 480 million gallons of wastewater before the company that operates it began discharging some of it to Port Manatee this week. At least 25 million gallons of the water had been discharged by early Thursday.

The pond where the leak was discovered is part of a system with stacks of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive.

Officials worry that the collapse of the system could spew polluted water as well as radioactive material into the area.