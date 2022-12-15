Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis will speak at the Florida Department of Transportation district office at 10 a.m. along with Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

It will be DeSantis' first news conference in South Florida since he awarded over $22 million for water quality projects during a December 1 event in Key Biscayne.

