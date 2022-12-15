Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis will speak at the Florida Department of Transportation district office at 10 a.m. along with Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

It will be DeSantis' first news conference in South Florida since he awarded over $22 million for water quality projects during a December 1 event in Key Biscayne.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THIS STORY WHEN IT BEGINS

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort LauderdaleRon DeSantis
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us