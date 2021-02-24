COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold Press Conference in Brooksville

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make another stop at High Point Community in Brooksville.

On Tuesday, the governor announced all 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Miami-Dade County and all 35 CVS y Mas Pharmacies would begin to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, four CVS locations in South Florida - one in Miami-Dade, two in Broward and one in Palm Beach - would also begin to schedule appointments Wednesday.

DeSantis announced 15 locations across the state would schedule appointments, aiming to help underserved areas of the state.

