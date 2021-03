Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will lower the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 and over starting Monday, he announced at a news conference Friday.

The announcement was made in Tallahassee alongside the director of the Division of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz.

