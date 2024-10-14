Gov. Ron DeSantis to provide updates to Milton recovery efforts in Palmetto

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Palmetto, Florida Monday to give further updates on recovery efforts across the state following Hurricane Milton.
The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida.
Check back with NBC6 for the livestream.
