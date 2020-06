Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that will put the state's teachers at No. 5 in the nation for average minimum salary.

The bill will give $500 million to the state's teachers, with $100 million for experienced teachers.

DeSantis signed the bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens.

Florida has been No. 26 in the nation for average minimum salary, DeSantis said.