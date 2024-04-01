Governor DeSantis to hold press conference in Miami

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Miami on Monday afternoon.
He will speak at Greater Miami Expressway Agency at 2:00 p.m., according to a press release by the governor's office.
The governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez as well as Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.
The press conference's top of discussion has not been released.
