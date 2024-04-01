Miami

Governor DeSantis to hold press conference in Miami

The governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez as well as Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

By NBC6

Ron DeSantis
NBC6

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Miami on Monday afternoon.

He will speak at Greater Miami Expressway Agency at 2:00 p.m., according to a press release by the governor's office.

The press conference's top of discussion has not been released.

