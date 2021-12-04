Governor DeSantis Proposes New Florida State Guard, Over $100 Million in Military Budget

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced funding proposals for Florida’s National Guard as well as a proposal to establish the Florida State Guard, a volunteer force that would assist the National Guard in emergencies in the state and over $107 million dollars for the state's military budget.

According to a press release, the governor’s budget proposals includes:

$87.5 million to expand the existing readiness center in Miramar and to establish three new armories in Homestead, Gainesville and Malabar;

$8.9 million for existing armory maintenance;

$2.2 million for a new headquarters for the National Guard Counter Drug Program;

$5.1 million to support Florida National Guardsmen seeking higher-education degrees; and

$3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard.

"As a veteran, I really appreciate what everyone who wears the uniform does in our state and am excited about these proposals – they will go a long way and have a meaningful impact," DeSantis said. "In Florida, we are going to continue our momentum of supporting our military, supporting our veterans and being good stewards of our military installations.”

The $3.5 million to establish the Florida State Guard will enable civilians to be trained in the best emergency response techniques in the event of a hurricane, natural disasters and other state emergencies.

According to the release, Florida will become the 23rd state with a state guard recognized by the federal government.

Florida's Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, lambasted the proposal, likening it to paramilitary forces in authoritarian governments.