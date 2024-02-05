WATCH LIVE: Governor DeSantis holds news conference in Miami Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis is traveling to South Florida on Monday and is holding a news conference in Miami Beach.

Governor DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, according to the governor's Press Office.

It is set to happen along Washington Avenue at around 10:45 a.m.

Exactly what the governor is set to address is unclear.

You can watch the press conference here on NBC6's website and streaming platforms.