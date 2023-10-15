Governor Ron DeSantis welcomes Americans returning from Israel at Tampa Airport

Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Tampa on Sunday night -- as a flight carrying Americans from Tel Aviv returned to the U.S.

The governor and his family greeted some of the 270 American passengers who flew in, including 91 children.

This was the first flight of its kind organized by the DeSantis Administration, touching down around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday at Tampa International Airport. Seven evacuees reportedly landed in Orlando earlier on Sunday.

Just last week, Governor DeSantis signed an executive order, enabling the State of Florida to carryout rescue and evacuation operations, as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The operations will not only bring Floridians home, but also transport supplies to Israel, the governor said in a press release.

"Florida partnered with Project Dynamo to bring nearly 300 evacuees home from Israel, including more than 270 to Tampa and seven to Orlando," DeSantis added.

We are getting ready to welcome hundreds of people who were stuck in Israel back to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/4gYyDI09DK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 16, 2023

This comes as the Israeli death toll has topped 1,400 -- since the Hamas attacks began on October 7th.

Meanwhile in Gaza, more than 2,450 people have been killed -- as it experiences a humanitarian crisis -- with clean water, food, fuel and medical supplies quickly running out.

Sunday's flight also comes soon after Governor DeSantis rejected the idea of the U.S. accepting refugees from Palestine -- claiming that they are "all antisemitic."

We also learned Sunday that 30 Americans are now confirmed dead in Israel -- and that President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days, but nothing has been finalized.