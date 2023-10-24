Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Returns To Miramar Regional Park On November 12th

The 21st Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF) returns on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 1pm to 10pm at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027. The event guarantees to sizzle with mouthwatering Caribbean food and groovin' Caribbean beats.

The Publix Culinary Pavilion will feature Internationally acclaimed celebrity chefs Travis Reece (Jamaica), Jamal Small (Bahamas) and Darian Bryan (Jamaica), while on the musical side, two-time Grammy-winning Royal Family of Reggae Morgan Heritage, Jamaican dancehall sensation Ding Dong and straight out of Bermuda, reggae artist Collie Buddz, will provide the soundtrack and vibes for a day filled with fun, food and Caribbean culture.

Turning up the heat in the Chef Challenge is the 2022 champion, NBC6’s Chernéy Amhara, who is being challenged this year by WPLG’s Alexis Frazier for the honor of GJJF’s 2023 Top Chef award. We encourage you to cheer Chernéy on as she defends her title. Celebrity judges include Jamaica Food Boss and South Florida based Hungry Black Man.

Additional entertainment will feature comedian Chris “Johnny” Daley, Dancin’ Dynamites 2003 winners from Jamaica, DJs Richie D, Jazzy T, DJ Radcliffe and Ecstatic Sound. Emcees are Jody Ann Gray and Tanto Irie of Hot105 FM.

From succulent jerk chicken to tender jerk lobster, GJJF serves up an authentic culinary journey through the heart of the islands. The festival features an exciting food court offering a wide assortment of cuisines such as jerk chicken, pork, and fish, along with Jamaican favorites fried festival, oxtails, curry goat, escovitch fish, roasted corn, as well as other tasty delights.

GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards commented “South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival reminds us of the significant, positive and delicious impact the Caribbean has on the American culture. Over the past 21 years, the festival has evolved to incorporate other wonderful Caribbean cultures, such as the Bahamas, and attract people the world over”.

General admission tickets are $40 and $50 at the gate on event day. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.jerkfestival.com