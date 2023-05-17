Grace's Closet: Hollywood Nonprofit Expands Efforts to Help Families in Need

One word repetitively used to describe Evangeline and Kino Clarke is "family."

The Clarkes are referred to as family by the people they’ve helped through their nonprofit group Serving with Grace. Since 2016, the organization has been helping local families in need through backpack drives, holiday giveaways and more, but efforts have now expanded through Grace’s Closet.

“It’s like you’re going to like a mini-Walmart,” explained Dotty Greene, a mother of seven shopping inside the store.

Grace’s Closet is located along Harding Street near 21st Avenue in Hollywood, but visitors need appointment times to explore.

“I think the program is just awesome. I got introduced to it in Covid,” Greene said. “Me and my family were having a really hard time for various reasons and she was right there with no hesitation and said come get what you need.”

For parents like Greene, that meant shopping for things like bedding, clothing, and even hangers for free.

“We have sort of a unique offering. We’ve partnered with retailers to provide donations,” Evangeline Clarke said. “Whereas sometimes you have community-type donations. We don’t do that largely, but we are always looking for retail donors to join us in this effort.”

Grace’s Closet is the brainchild of the Clarke family and was inspired in part by Kino’s childhood struggles after migrating from the Bahamas.

“That’s why we do it because we know there’s people out here that need help,” Kino said. “Just like my mom needed help once upon a time, so I just wanted to give back.”

The Clarkes say they also work to make sure language barriers are not a barrier for them when trying to serve South Florida’s population.

They have created an English-to-Spanish translation book to help volunteers communicate with clients who are shopping.

“So that whoever is here can assist those families,” Evangeline Clarke said. “Or those families they can read it.”

“This program especially means a lot to me because I came from an orphanage and I don’t have any family,” Greene said. “So Grace's Closet is my family.”

Right now the nonprofit is in need of a box truck in any condition. To learn more head to: servingwithGrace.org