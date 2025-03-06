Grand jury indicts man in Tamarac triple murder of wife, her father and neighbor

A Broward grand jury has indicted a man on first-degree murder and other charges in a horrific triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood last month that left his estranged wife, her father and a neighbor dead.

Nathan Gingles, 43, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping and one count of violating a domestic violence injunction, court records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office

Gingles is accused of gunning down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin on North Plum Bay Parkway back on Feb. 16.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to an arrest warrant, Nathan Gingles shot and killed David Ponzer as he was having a cup of coffee on the back patio of his daughter's home.

He then pursued his estranged wife and shot and killed her in a neighbor's home while also killing the neighbor, Ferrin, the warrant said.

Family Photos Family Photos

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, the warrant said.

Nathan Gingles was found with his daughter hours after the killing after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.

Eight BSO employees have been placed on leave amid an investigation into the murders and the events leading up to it.

Nathan Gingles was booked into jail and remains held without bond. His daughter was placed in a foster shelter home but Ponzer's family is trying to get custody of her.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.