Granddaughter arrested in murder of elderly Fort Lauderdale couple back in March

The granddaughter of an elderly couple that was found brutally murdered in their Fort Lauderdale home back in March has been arrested in the killings, just days after a man she'd been romantically linked to was charged in the murders.

Jalisa Hill, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Major and Claudette Melvin, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Thursday.

Police said they believe Hill worked with 30-year-old Maurice Newson to murder her grandparents. Newson was charged in the murders of the couple last month.

Family members had previously said Newson had dated one opf the couple's granddaughters.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The husband and wife, who were 89 and 85 years old, were found shot to death inside their home in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace back on March 22.

Broward Sheriff's Office Booking photo of Maurice Newson

Their vehicle, a 2014 red Ford Fusion, was missing but was later found in a tow yard.

Newson was arrested on May 23 after it was determined he'd stolen and sold the car to the tow yard, police said.

“My parents was real nice to Maurice," the couple's son, Dennis Parker, said last month. "He let Maurice come in the house and he fed him, and I just can’t understand how the grim reaper – that’s what he was – come in and murder my parents.”

Police had previously said the couple’s granddaughter was untruthful in May when they questioned her about whether she was involved in the crime.

Parker had said he suspects multiple family members were involved.

“I think there’s a little something going on that’s going to come to the light. It’s just a matter of time," he said. "And when it does, you’re going to burn in hell. If my sister has something to do with it, I want her to be charged with it also.”