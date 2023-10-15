Broward County

Grandma arrested after 10-month-old allegedly died from cough syrup overdose in her care

According to prosecutors, two baby bottles filled with cough syrup were found in the grandmother's home and the 10-month-old died under her care in August of 2022.

By Lorena Inclán and NBC6

A Broward County grandma is facing an aggravated manslaughter charge in the death of her own 10-month old grandson.

The child, named Josiah Tobias Fenelu, died last year -- but it wasn’t until October of 2023 that his grandmother was arrested for his death.

On Saturday, 53-year-old Tibina Louissant faced a Broward County judge for the alleged aggravated manslaughter of Tobias.

According to prosecutors, two baby bottles filled with cough syrup were found in Louissant’s home and the 10-month-old died under her care in August of 2022.

"The child had swelling of the brain, pulmonary congestion, and a small hemorrhage of the scalp -- which is bleeding between the scalp and skull," a prosecutor explained in court. "The toxicology results show this was essentially an overdose of what looks like cough syrup."

NBC6 spoke to Tobias’ mother, who claims she didn’t receive the toxicology report until almost a year after his death.

A judge imposed a $50,000 on Louissant who has since bonded out of jail. She’s also been ordered to have no unsupervised visits with minors.

It's unclear why it took so long for investigators to make an arrest.

