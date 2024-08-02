Grandmother, child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in North Lauderdale

A woman and her grandchild were hit by a vehicle on Friday while crossing the street in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Marill Terrace and Boulevard of Champions in North Lauderdale, the Broward County Sherriff's Office said.

The driver of the landscaping vehicle that hit them, a large pickup towing a trailer, spoke to NBC6 at the scene.

He said both he and the pedestrians stopped at the stop sign, but when he went to turn, he believes the woman walked into the trailer.

He expressed that she may not have seen that he was lugging something behind the pickup.

Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. Their exact conditions are not known.

Authorities confirmed that the driver remained on scene as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.