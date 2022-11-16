Grandmother of Miami Boy Found in Canada After Kidnapping Extradited to South Florida

The grandmother of Jorge "JoJo" Morales, the Miami boy with autism who was found last month in Canada after being kidnapped months before by his father, was extradited by to South Florida to face charges for her role.

Lilliam Morales, 69, is scheduled to appear in a Miami-Dade court Wednesday on charges of interference with custody and removing a child from the state.

JoJo had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement.

A missing person alert for JoJo was issued naming the father, Jorge Gabriel Martinez, and his mother. Both were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Oct. 30 after JoJo was found, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A woman who tipped off police after she spotted a missing 6-year-old Miami-Dade boy in a store in Canada after authorities said he was kidnapped by his father is speaking out as the boy is set to be reunited with his mother. In a phone interview Tuesday, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBC 6 that the story of Jorge "Jojo" Morales has been all over the news in Canada.

He was found in New Brunswick, Canada, after a tipster spotted the boy with his father at a Walmart.

The tipster called police from a Walmart in Moncton saying he saw the father and son shopping, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

For more than two months, Yanet Leal Concepcion, Morales' mother, said she had been living in a nightmare.

“ I thought it is really good or really bad,” Concepcion said shortly after JoJo was found.

JoJo and his mother were reunited Nov. 2 at Miami International Airport.

"I missed you so much," Concepcion said through tears and joyful laughter after JoJo ran into her arms.

"I'm sorry, I can't stop crying. I'm so happy," Concepcion said before reporters Tuesday night. "I missed that boy so much."

In honor of her son's safe return, Concepcion said she was going to recreate Halloween and her birthday, which he missed while he was gone.