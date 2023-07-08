Grandmother remembers death of infant in hot car as advocates push for tech upgrades

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVJ) -- With much of South Florida under a heat advisory once again Friday, advocates are speaking out about the impacts of overheated vehicles, and legislation they say could help prevent deaths in hot cars.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the heat index could climb to 109 degrees. But Sue Boe said it was only 78 degrees outside when her 5-month-old granddaughter died in an overheated vehicle in June of 2006.

"I heard about those kinds of tragic accidents before it happened to my family, and I thought they were probably something that it was an abusive relationship, an abusive parent, a neglectful parent, something like that," she said. "I never took them seriously, until the day my husband walked into my office and said, 'Kate is dead,' and that totally changed our lives.

Kate Boe was born in January of 2006. Two days shy of when she would have reached the five-month mark, her parents were going about what they called their "usual busy morning." But it was unusual in that their oldest daughter did not have daycare and there was a change of routine. Andrea Boe, Kate's mother and Sue's daughter-in-law, remembered how she normally dropped off both Kate and her older sister at daycare, but on that day, she took a different route to work; a route she typically took when she was alone.

"They put the baby in the backseat behind Mom. The baby was asleep. Mom just went on autopilot, went to work, did not drop the baby off," Sue Boe said. "It wasn't until 5 o'clock that afternoon when she drove to the daycare to pick Kate up that everyone realized that Kate was in the backseat and, of course, had passed away."

Just this week, authorities in Polk County said that an 18-month-old girl died a "torturous" death after she was left in a hot car following an Independence Day party in Lakeland, Fla. However, unlike what happened to the Boe family, the parents in this more recent case are now facing felony aggravated manslaughter charges in connection with their daughter's death. Sheriff Judd said that 17 hours after arriving home from the party, the parents of the 18-month-old both tested positive for alcohol and marijuana, and the father had methamphetamine in his system.

“We need not only alert technology, but we also need detection technology, and we need it to cover the entire interior of a car, not just the backseat," Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety President Cathy Chase said. "They kind of turn into ovens wherein temperatures can just spike so quickly. It can -- even if a window is cracked, the temperatures can go way above 100.”

Though very different circumstances, the tragic deaths of children -- both this week in Lakeland and 17 years ago for the Boe family -- are why advocates say they're working to raise awareness about the impacts of heat, especially for vulnerable individuals in vehicles, and the technology with the potential to save them.

"We call it a Hot Cars Provision, and it was included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was enacted in November of 2021, and it required the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a final rule, saying that technology has to be in cars that will alert people when a child is left in the back seat," Chase said. "The Department of Transportation, unfortunately, has not taken any action to advance a rule yet, which is especially troubling considering the deadline to do so is November of this year, and the rulemaking process can take a lengthy, lengthy amount of time."

Chase also expressed concern that the law was not comprehensive enough to require detection, despite the existence and availability of this technology.

"A quarter of the children who are perishing in hot car incidents are climbing in on their own volition," she said. "The law is not technology-specific. The law requires the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue minimum standards so that companies can develop and then put into cars these technologies which will satisfy the rule. So, there are different systems that can accomplish this, and, in fact, there are some in some cars already."

Sue Boe said that such technological advancements and other preventative measures could save lives like her granddaughter's, and that even a moment away from a vehicle in rising temperatures has the potential to be fatal.

"Leaving a child in the back seat of a car, even if it's just for one or two minutes, can be a very, very tragic mistake, and especially in the hot, hot areas where we live -- Florida and the areas of Texas, in the Carolinas, Georgia, Mississippi," she said. "You just cannot leave your child. Even if you think you're just running in for one minute to get a quart of milk, don't do it. It could be tragic."