Grandmother Shot While Sitting on Balcony of Delray Beach Apartment: Police

A grandmother was shot while sitting on the second-story balcony at her apartment home in Delray Beach on Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the shooting took place at the Village Square apartments, located off Auburn Avenue just east of I-95.

Paramedics found the woman, identified by her grandson as 77-year-old Anne Pierre Louis, and took her to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police said Louis was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

"My aunt was out there with her, and she just came in and grabbed something," Stevenson Louis, the victim's grandson, said. "I heard she ran into the house [and noticed she was shot] and that's when they called the cops, I guess."

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

"It is unusual that a 77-year-old woman sitting alone on her balcony would just be shot in broad daylight," Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said. "This is a mystery at this moment."

Louis’ grandson said he didn’t know why someone would shoot at his grandmother.

"Come out and say something if you know something," he said. "It's best to get them off the street before somebody else gets hit."