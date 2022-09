Crews worked Tuesday morning to put out a grass fire that broke out near several buildings in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the 3900 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue, just south of State Road 112 and east of Miami International Airport.

Several trees could be seen to have caught fire, but none of the nearby buildings had been engulfed by the flames.

Officials did not release any information on potential injuries or what caused the fire to start.