Grass fire in central Miami-Dade County causes closures on Krome Avenue: NWS

By NBC6

A grass fire that started in central Miami-Dade caused closures on Krome Avenue, the National Weather Service said.

Florida EM reported that Krome Avenue will be closed between US-41 and SR-94 in both directions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Department and Forest Service are on the scene.

The fire was near the Krome Detention Center.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is closely monitoring the brush fire burning close to the Krome Detention Center. We are in contact with the Florida Forest Service and Miami Dade Fire Rescue Department on the progress of their efforts to extinguish the fire. At this moment there are no evacuations, no injuries and the detainees are safe by being kept indoors as a precaution."

