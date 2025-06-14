A grass fire that started in central Miami-Dade caused closures on Krome Avenue, the National Weather Service said.

Florida EM reported that Krome Avenue will be closed between US-41 and SR-94 in both directions.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

⚠️There is a grass fire in north central Miami-Dade Co. Florida EM has reported that Krome Ave will be closed between US-41 & SR-94 in both directions - avoid the area! M-D Fire Dept & Forest Service on scene. Smoke can be seen across the area & in satellite imagery (& radar!). pic.twitter.com/a0xi15PObV — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 14, 2025

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Fire Department and Forest Service are on the scene.

The fire was near the Krome Detention Center.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released the following statement:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is closely monitoring the brush fire burning close to the Krome Detention Center. We are in contact with the Florida Forest Service and Miami Dade Fire Rescue Department on the progress of their efforts to extinguish the fire. At this moment there are no evacuations, no injuries and the detainees are safe by being kept indoors as a precaution."