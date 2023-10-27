‘Grateful that we weren't home': Family left to rebuild after pickup truck barrels into their SW Miami-Dade house

A South Florida family is working to rebuild after driver crashed a pickup truck into the front of their house in Southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday after experiencing a medical issue.

“We're very heartbroken, this was our home," said Nicole Ferrer who owns the house. "I’m grateful that we were not home and as far as we know the gentleman is alive. That’s the most important thing. “

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the area of Southwest 120th Avenue and 184th Street.

Across the street, the neighbor's camera captured the moment the black pickup barreled into the home and stopped in the family's kitchen.

Ferrer shook as she looked at what’s left of her home.

“We still don’t know where the door that was here went because there was a door that went from the kitchen to the laundry room,” she said. “This we can rebuild and we will eventually find our way around this. Just to know that a few minutes before or after could have been life-changing for a lot of people."

The family was away at the time of the crash, but their dog, Saiddie Grace, was home and somehow managed to escape without a scratch. Ferrer found her hiding in a corner.

“I honestly thought I was going to find her under all the rubble crushed,” she said. “I don’t think she saved herself. I think it was God who protected her because he knew how important she was to our family.”

Now that the shock is starting to wear off, the family is left to rebuild with the support of their friends.

“Danny and Nicole, they wouldn’t want me to say this, but there’s a countless amount of times when we call them for anything. They are always there for others," said family friend Adrian Caballero.

He then decided it was time for them be on the receiving end of kindness.

“I’ve never even done a GoFundMe, so I said you know what I think it’s appropriate," Caballero said. "Bad things happen to good people, I know this from what I do, but it’s how we got through those bad things that makes a huge difference.”

For now the family is staying in a hotel.

If you would like to donate, click here.