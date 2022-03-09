‘Great, But Concerning': Spring Breakers Pack Fort Lauderdale Beach

Crowds of spring breakers appeared to take over almost every available inch of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Wednesday.

It was the most crowded Battalion Chief Steve Gollan can remember in at least five years.

“It’s great to see, but it’s also concerning, 'cause our job is to make sure they stay safe and go home to their colleges when spring break is over," Gollan said.

As the day stretched on, call volumes for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue went up for people passing out, dehydration, cuts and jellyfish stings.

There hasn't been a rescue as of Wednesday afternoon.

But the main goal is to keep people from crowding together by the hundreds.

“When they’re spread out a little bit more, it’s easy for us to see what’s taking place and to dispatch resources if they’re needed," Gollan said.

