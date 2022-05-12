‘Great Miami Tornado' Touched Down 25 Years Ago Today

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous twister known as the "Great Miami Tornado."
The F1 tornado was eight miles long with winds between 100 to 120 mph when it touched down on May 12, 1997.
The system had a path of destruction from 30 to 100 yards wide and made its way from Little Havana to downtown Miami and onto Miami Beach before dissipating.
The twister looked menacing as it swept through the area for about 15 minutes, but caused about $525,000 in damage and no fatalities.
