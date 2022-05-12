‘Great Miami Tornado' Touched Down 25 Years Ago Today

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous twister known as the "Great Miami Tornado."

The F1 tornado was eight miles long with winds between 100 to 120 mph when it touched down on May 12, 1997.

NBC 6

The system had a path of destruction from 30 to 100 yards wide and made its way from Little Havana to downtown Miami and onto Miami Beach before dissipating.

Getty Images

The twister looked menacing as it swept through the area for about 15 minutes, but caused about $525,000 in damage and no fatalities.

At this moment 25 years ago, @ariodzernbc6 was standing in the @nbc6 parking lot reporting on the tornado twirling over his head. Listen to him recall the moment on this month's episode of @thisdaymiamipod and hear our full conversation later this month! https://t.co/ZLHDy0pf9r pic.twitter.com/h3dok7VSAm — This Day in Miami History Podcast (@thisdaymiamipod) May 12, 2022