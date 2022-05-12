Miami

‘Great Miami Tornado' Touched Down 25 Years Ago Today

The F1 tornado was eight miles long with winds between 100 to 120 mph when it touched down on May 12, 1997

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous twister known as the "Great Miami Tornado."

The F1 tornado was eight miles long with winds between 100 to 120 mph when it touched down on May 12, 1997.

The "Great Miami Tornado" of 1997
NBC 6
The "Great Miami Tornado" of 1997

The system had a path of destruction from 30 to 100 yards wide and made its way from Little Havana to downtown Miami and onto Miami Beach before dissipating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Getty Images
302085 01: Cars on Highway 395 near Star Island drive towards a tornado May 12, 1997 touching down in Miami, Florida . (Photo by Kent F. Berg/The Miami Herald/Getty Images)

The twister looked menacing as it swept through the area for about 15 minutes, but caused about $525,000 in damage and no fatalities.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiSouth FloridaMiami BeachLittle HavanaGreat Miami Tornado
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us