Green fluid at Miami International Airport pours onto Concourse G

Part of the area was sectioned off with yellow caution tape as travelers snapped pictures and took videos

By Briana Trujillo

Video shows how green fluid poured onto the floor of Miami International Airport on July Fourth, covering the tile with fluorescent puddles. 

According to MIA, a broken pipe caused the lime-colored leak inside the airport’s Concourse G. 

Authorities originally said the mysterious liquid was glycol, but later said it was actually "water from the AC system with a green dye in it so if there if there is ever a leak it can traced to its source. Totally non-hazardous," according to Miami-Dade Aviation Department Communications Director Greg Chin.

The airport did not say it was experiencing any delays as a result, which is good, considering that TSA expects to screen a record number of people this July Fourth weekend.

“The valve feeding the pipe has been closed to stop the leaking, and cleanup efforts are now underway,” the airport said in a statement. 

Part of the area was sectioned off with yellow caution tape as travelers snapped pictures and took videos. 

"We would like to thank our passengers in Concourse G for their patience and understanding," officials said.

