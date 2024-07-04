Green fluid at Miami International Airport pours onto Concourse G

Video shows how green fluid poured onto the floor of Miami International Airport on July Fourth, covering the tile with fluorescent puddles.

According to MIA, a broken pipe caused the lime-colored leak inside the airport’s Concourse G.

Authorities originally said the mysterious liquid was glycol, but later said it was actually "water from the AC system with a green dye in it so if there if there is ever a leak it can traced to its source. Totally non-hazardous," according to Miami-Dade Aviation Department Communications Director Greg Chin.

Miami International Airport Courtesy: Miami International Airport

The airport did not say it was experiencing any delays as a result, which is good, considering that TSA expects to screen a record number of people this July Fourth weekend.

“The valve feeding the pipe has been closed to stop the leaking, and cleanup efforts are now underway,” the airport said in a statement.

Part of the area was sectioned off with yellow caution tape as travelers snapped pictures and took videos.

"We would like to thank our passengers in Concourse G for their patience and understanding," officials said.