Groom-to-be catches huge hammerhead shark at bachelor party in Pompano Beach

A groom-to-be in South Florida made a wild catch during his bachelor party on the water.

Bob Takacs was out fishing with friends in Pompano Beach when he caught a 15-foot hammerhead shark, weighing more than 1,000 pounds.

Takacs said his goal was to catch a hammerhead, but never thought it would actually happen.

"I was not expecting it to be at the end of that line," Takacs told NBC6.

The owner of fishing company Mark the Shark said this was the largest shark they'd caught in a long time.

"The customer actually is a bachelor, getting married in a couple of weeks," the owner said. "And he came over here to fish with Mark the Shark and to catch his dream fish, and he actually did."