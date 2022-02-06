Coast Guard

Grounded Tugboat, Barge Removed From South Florida Beach

A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The tugboat was towed to Port Everglades for inspection and repairs on Saturday, and the cause of the grounding was still under investigation, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

There was no pollution from the vessels' fuel.

The vessels ran aground Thursday night at Deerfield Beach, just south of the Boca Raton Inlet. Four people were aboard the vessels, and no injuries were reported.

A section of the beach that had been closed was back open on Sunday.

“The Barge and Tug have been removed, and all of the Beach is officially back open!" the City of Deerfield Beach tweeted.

