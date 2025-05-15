Group accused of staging car crash in North Miami to commit insurance fraud

A group of people in South Florida was arrested and accused of staging a car crash and committing insurance fraud, according to arrest warrants.

The crash happened back in late January in North Miami.

According to court documents, surveillance video captured the group meeting up in a nearby parking lot, minutes before their two cars crashed into each other.

The five suspects filed insurance claims. That's when authorities discovered last-minute changes to their insurance policies and suspicious medical claims totaling over $68,000.

At least three people – Karina Sanchez, Darvin Morlotte and Kervin Morlotte — were arrested out of a group of six co-defendants.

They each face charges of false insurance claims, grand theft and insurance fraud, according to arrest warrants.