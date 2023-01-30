Group Caught on Camera Throwing ‘Hate Messages' in South Florida Neighborhood: Police

West Palm Beach Police are investigating after over 150 packets containing hateful and antisemitic messages were found Sunday in a neighborhood.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a resident flagged down officers in the 4900 block of North Flagler Drive after finding a Ziplock bag filled "with a hate message inside and some unknown pellets," according to police.

Officers found the packets throughout the area while witnesses said they saw three men and a woman in a U-Haul truck, who were later seen on doorbell cameras throwing the packets into yards.

"Unfortunately, you know, the First Amendment does not discriminate against hate mongers," police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The latest incident comes after several disturbing antisemitic messages were discovered along with a Nazi symbol that was projected on a downtown office building in West Palm Beach.