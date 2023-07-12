Group claims man beaten in alleged hate crime in Coconut Grove

A local group is seeking answers after they said a man was viciously attacked during an alleged hate crime last weekend in Coconut Grove.

Billie Jean Baldwin, the president of the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, said the incident took place Saturday, July 8, when Gregory Breidenback - who had previously served as the club's hospitality chair - was walking to his home near Virrick Park.

He was allegedly attacked by three Black men, who Baldwin said yelled anti-gay slurs at Breidenback during the attack. Miami Police found him in the area of Douglas Road and Florida Avenue before Baldwin said they dressed him and took him home instead of taking him to a hospital.

Baldwin added that Breidenback is now in the hospital and awaiting facial reconstructive surgery.

Miami Police said there is an "active investigation" and detectives are working to identify the suspects. Police added that they have not ruled out if it would be classified as a hate crime.