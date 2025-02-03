Florida

Group of migrants from Haiti in custody after arriving on boat at Juno Beach

The nine migrants arrived near the Juno Beach pier in what was a maritime smuggling event, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Jeffrey Dinise said

By NBC6

A group of migrants from Haiti were taken into custody after arriving by boat on Juno Beach early Monday, authorities said.

The nine migrants arrived near the Juno Beach pier in what was a maritime smuggling event, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Jeffrey Dinise said.

A photo released by Dinise showed what appeared to be a sailboat washed ashore on the beach.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said a few migrants were also seen walking through nearby neighborhoods and were taken into custody by Border Patrol, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

