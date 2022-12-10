Group Protests ‘Cuban Privilege' Author's Appearance in South Florida

Inside FIU's Wertheim Performing Arts Center Friday night, Boston University professor Susan Eckstein explained why she wrote the book titled 'Cuban Privilege.'

"I thought I was doing a book to try to understand the evolution of Cuban immigration policy," she said.

Outside the performing arts center were Cuban American demonstrators. Additionally, protestors pushing back against Eckstein's on-campus presence staged a caravan demonstration that circled FIU's campus during the debate.

Luis Leon, co-founder of Actions 4 Freedom, spoke to NBC 6 about the demonstration he says was organized by Cuban-American actor and influencer Alex Otaola.

"She attacks the rights of the Cuban community," said Leon. "Saying that we came here for that reason that we wanted a better lifestyle, omitting and not mentioning that we are here because we are a political exiles."

The book delves into Miami’s Cuban community, with the “privilege” portion a reference to the Cuban Adjustment Act, and how Eckstein says Cuban migrants over the years have enjoyed different treatment when it comes to U.S. immigration policy compared to other minority groups like Haitians or people from Venezuela.

Friday’s talk was styled as a debate where Eckstein was confronted directly.

"[Eckstein did not] prove in that book, convincingly, that Cubans did not face persecution," said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, spokesperson for the Cuban Democratic Directorate.

Members of the crowd addressed Eckstein directly as well.

"Scholars like you are entertained defending the communist regime in Cuba," said an audience member.

Some spoke in favor of the book.

"It's a historical account of everything that went down," said an audience member.

"It's not my own opinion, okay?" Said Eckstein. "You must realize it. And I. You should know I am a daughter of refugees. My parents were persecuted. They were stateless for a while. So I understand the pain that many of you have suffered."

FIU released a statement prior to the event, saying in part:

“... We are confident that the book presentation and discussion, as with all our guest authors, will be a forum where constructive conversation, differing points of view, and engagement with multiple perspectives can flourish," the statement read in part.