Groups demand resignation of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo after $63M Verdict

A group of residents and business owners in Miami are calling for the resignation of Commissioner Joe Carollo after a federal jury found him liable for more than $63 million in a lawsuit that accused him of political retaliation.

The group also called for a Department of Justice investigation into Carollo during a news conference outside Miami City Hall Tuesday.

A jury last week found Carollo liable in a lawsuit filed by two businessmen who'd claimed Carollo used his office to harass them as political retaliation.

NBC6's Julia Bagg has more on the case that could cost taxpayers in Miami millions of dollars.

During Tuesday's news conference, Daniel Figueredo, owner of Miami restaurant Sanguich, claimed he was also harassed by Carollo.

"Starting a business is hard enough as it is, the last thing anyone could think of when setting on this journey is getting into a tussle with an elected official," Figueredo said. "We were being tripped on purpose just as we were learning to walk."

Carollo was expected to speak with NBC6 Tuesday afternoon.

The jury found Carollo liable for violating the First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla.

Fuller, the owner of the Ball and Chain restaurant and club, and Pinilla claimed Carollo weaponized the city’s police and code enforcement departments to shut down several of their businesses in Little Havana because they supported his political opponent.

Jurors awarded Fuller more than $25 million in punitive damages and more than $8 million in compensatory damages. Pinilla was awarded nearly $22 million in punitive damages and more than $7 million in compensatory damages.

"It feels great to finally smush that cucaracha!" a triumphant Fuller told reporters after the jury returned their verdict Thursday. "Not only was he a bully, but he was also a coward, he used every legal remedy to take us all the way to the Supreme Court, hoping that he would break us so that we wouldn't arrive today."

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo was found liable in a federal lawsuit and was ordered to pay $63 million — but where will that money come from? NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

In a statement, Carollo's attorneys said they were disappointed with the result and planned to appeal.

"Unlike the Plaintiffs who seem to have now resorted to disparaging comments about the Commissioner and City of Miami Employees, the Commissioner will continue to serve all citizens of District 3 and the City of Miami fairly and equally in protecting health, safety, and quality of life," the statement read.

It's unclear who will be paying the damages. It was reported last month that the City of Miami had already paid nearly $2 million of Carollo's legal fees.

Carollo, 68, was first elected to Miami's City Commission in 1979. He previously served two terms as Miami's mayor.