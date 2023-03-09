Groups Searching for Those Responsible After Dog Found Abused in Pompano Beach

Groups who found a dog beaten and abused in Pompano Beach are searching to find those responsible for the abuse as they continue to pay its medical bills.

The dog named Atlas was found violently beaten with the pit bull's face covered with gashes and a large open wound on its forehead. The pup's eyes were swollen by similar lesions.

Atlas was found roaming in a parking lot in Pompano Beach by the rescue group South Florida Cats and Kittens and taken to Knowles Animal Clinic in Miami-Dade County. Another rescue group helping with medical care, I Heart, said all signs point to animal cruelty with no evidence of an accident like Atlas being hit by a car.

I Heart believes the injuries are consistent with those caused by a dog fight, particularly in dogs that have been used as "bait dogs" in fights.

The groups say medical bills for Atlas were over $4,000 after the first few days.

I Heart said online posts showed pictures of other dogs suffering from similar injuries and they are searching for those animals to make sure they are okay.

If you'd like to help donate for Atlas' medical care, click on this link.