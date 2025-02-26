Gruesome scene described during trial of man accused of shooting his 2 children, killing one in Tampa

A trial is underway for a Tampa father accused of shooting his two children, killing one.

Jermaine Lavanda Bass is facing several charges, including first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors on Tuesday called several detectives to testify and describe what they saw inside the bedroom where Bass' children were shot.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired inside Bass' home on Heritage Club Drive near the University of South Florida.

The shooting, police said, happened eight minutes before Bass' wife returned to the home after she was at a party dinner with relatives.

During the trial, one deputy described evidence that was collected in the bedroom.

“We recovered five spent casings from the bedroom,” said HCSO Detective Cley Hobelmann.

Bass' attorneys probed several witnesses during their cross-examination.

The latest revelation during the trial was the release of body camera footage that captured Bass telling deputies that his gun went off by accident.

Investigators said they found Bass' 5-year-old daughter, Jaylah Bass, in her bunkbed lying in a pool of blood.

This week, body camera footage released in court showed Bass telling deputies that the gun went off by accident.

In court, they described the gruesome scene.

“All of the blood that’s on her at the scene is on her head and upper body,” said Anna Cox, a bloodstain pattern analyst.

His 8-year-old boy recovered after undergoing extensive surgery, but Bass's daughter did not survive.