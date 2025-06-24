A security guard accused of attacking an elderly man at a Social Security office in Miami-Dade was arrested on Monday, police said.

Peter Vegliante was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery of a person 65 or older.

According to police, the 44-year-old Vegliante works for BTI Security, which is a contractor that provides services at federal buildings.

The incident took place in May at a Social Security Administration building at 11401 West Flagler Street in Sweetwater.

Police said that surveillance video captured the moment when Vegliante placed the 86-year-old man in a headlock and then forced him to the ground.

The elderly man suffered injuries and it's not clear what sparked the incident.

Vegliante was armed and in uniform at the time of the incident.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set Vegliante's bond at $1,500.