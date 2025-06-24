Sweetwater

Guard charged with assaulting elderly man at Social Security office in Sweetwater

Peter Vegliante was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery of a person 65 or older

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A security guard accused of attacking an elderly man at a Social Security office in Miami-Dade was arrested on Monday, police said.

Peter Vegliante was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery of a person 65 or older.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the 44-year-old Vegliante works for BTI Security, which is a contractor that provides services at federal buildings.

Peter Vegliante
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Peter Vegliante

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The incident took place in May at a Social Security Administration building at 11401 West Flagler Street in Sweetwater.

Police said that surveillance video captured the moment when Vegliante placed the 86-year-old man in a headlock and then forced him to the ground.

The elderly man suffered injuries and it's not clear what sparked the incident.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Airlines 14 mins ago

JetBlue to cease services at Miami International Airport as it seeks to cut costs

Vegliante was armed and in uniform at the time of the incident.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set Vegliante's bond at $1,500.

This article tagged under:

Sweetwater
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us