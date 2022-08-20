Gubernatorial Hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried Made Final Push to Win Over Voters

Congressman Charlie Crist stopped by an early voting site in Palmetto Bay Saturday afternoon.

It was one of several stops in Miami-Dade County for the gubernatorial hopeful who faces off with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s heated primary election.

“We’re gonna nominate our nominee to take on Ron DeSantis,” Crist said. “I want to be that person. I asked for your vote. I’m ready to do the job.”

In St. Petersburg, Nikki Fried met with voters then went door knocking in her final push for votes.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We’re going out to early voting locations.” Fried said. “We have phone banking, texting in both English and Spanish. It’s all hands on deck, and we feel really confident that we’re gonna win on Tuesday.”

It’s the first election since new laws went into effect.

Governor Ron DeSantis insisting that elections needed to be more secure.

The new laws mean voters have to request vote by mail ballots twice as often as they used to, drop boxes will be located at election headquarters or early voting sites only.

Drop box hours will be limited and must be manned at all times.