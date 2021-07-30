Guests on Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19

Several guests on a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Six guests on Adventure of the Seas — which departed Nassau, the Bahamas, on July 24 — tested positive for the virus during routine testing required of all guests before returning home, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said.

Four of the guests, who were not traveling together, are vaccinated. Three are asymptomatic and one has mild symptoms. Two of the guests, who are in the same travel party, are minors and not vaccinated. They are asymptomatic as well.

To sail aboard Adventure of the Seas, travelers who are age 16 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative before boarding. Children ineligible for the vaccine must test negative as well. Crew members are fully vaccinated.