Gulliver Prep Coach to Speak About Killing of UVA Football Player From Miami

Family representatives and the head football coach from Gulliver Prep will be speaking Wednesday about the killing of a University of Virginia football star from Miami in a campus shooting.

Coach Earl Sims and attorneys for the family of D'Sean Perry will speak with reporters for the first time since his killing.

Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the UVA football team, was killed in the Sunday night shooting, along with teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior, was from Miami and had attended Gulliver Prep.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Gulliver.

Perry played in 15 games over three seasons at UVA, and appeared in the team's 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Perry was a studio arts major at UVA and was known for his love of art and sculpting.

"The loss of D'Sean is felt very deeply in our community. He was a frequent presence on campus after graduation giving back through mentoring our students in the classroom and on the football field," Gulliver President Cliff Kling said in a statement Monday. "The Gulliver family mourns, and our thoughts and prayers are with D'Sean's parents, his sister, D'Shandra, Gulliver class of 2021, and his entire family."