Gun Found at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating after a gun was found at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The discovery was made at the school at 2501 Northwest 11th Street. Footage showed a large police presence at the school.

School board sources said a student found another student with the gun and reported it. The gun was found, and no one was injured.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers had initially responded to the school just before 10 a.m. for a report of two juveniles who were trespassing at the school.

The juveniles, who aren't students and the school and weren't allowed to be on campus, were found and detained while the school was placed on lockdown, police said.

While the officers were still at the school for the trespassing incident, they were notified about a student who potentially had a gun.

The school remained on lockdown while officers searched for the student. When the student was located, they didn't have possession of the gun, which was found a short time later, officials said.

Police said although the trespassing and gun incidents happened around the same time they are unrelated.

The lockdown was lifted and the school quickly returned to normal operations.

No other information was immediately known, but the incidents remain under investigation.

