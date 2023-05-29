Gun Recovered, Driver Apprehended After Crashing Corvette, Fleeing Scene in Sunny Isles

The Sunny Isles Police Department is searching for the driver of a red Corvette that was involved in a crash Monday morning and later fled the scene on foot, officials said.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the Corvette Monday morning when the driver fled from them at a high rate of speed. The officers did not pursue, but a BOLO was issued for the driver.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the driver of the Corvette crashed into a blue Honda SUV at the intersection of 178th Street and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles.

Police responded to the scene after reports of a traffic crash with possible injuries. Officers then determined that the driver of the red Corvette fled the scene on foot toward the beach area behind luxury Acqualina Resort and was seen heading northbound.

Daisy Lignelli, the driver of the blue SUV, told NBC6 she was driving to work when crash happened.

“I was parked at the red light and he came and hit me,” Lignelli said. “It was a big crash. It is unbelievable on Collins Avenue to see something like that happen."

Officials said a gun was recovered on the scene and although they have not released his identity, police confirmed the suspect was apprehended in Hallandale Beach.