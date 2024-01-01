Gun violence activists start the year with remembrance ceremony in Miami

They say there’s safety in numbers.

When it comes to parents who lost children to gun violence, there’s definitely emotional safety and comfort to be found gathering together with others who suffered the same unspeakable tragedy. About 150 people who are members of that sad club attended a candlelight service Monday night in Liberty City to remember the young people slain by gunshots.

“So we come together on Jan. 1st every year to remember our kids that we lost and to bring awareness to our community that gun violence still exists and if you don’t get involved, you could be standing in my shoes,” said Tangela Sears, founder of Florida Mothers of Murdered Children.

“Because it could be your child tomorrow, or today,” added Anthony Durden, a founding member of the anti-gun violence group, Circle of Brotherhood.

Sears became an activist when her son was shot and killed eight years ago.

“We need parents to take control of their kids and any time you see a sign, get help, get support, because a lot of times those signs are shown at the age of 9 and or 10, get the help that they need so we can prevent our kids from becoming monsters and taking lives,” Sears said.

“It’s preventive steps that we need to take, first of all, we also need to stop glorifying gun violence and making it look like it’s something to do,” said Durden, who added that he thinks many teenagers lack the empathy to appreciate the gravity of their actions when they start shooting at people.

He knows what he’s talking about. His aunt and cousin were murdered, and Durden was a gang member, a drug addict, he spent years in and out of prison, so as he says, he was part of the problem.

“At the end of the day I just had to turn my life around so just being part of the solution has been a blessing for me,” Durden said.

Events like tonight’s gathering give the grieving an outlet.

“Parents can actually stay engaged and be a part of the solution, because although their kids may have been taken by gun violence, they can turn their tragedy into triumph, they can turn their pain into purpose, so that’s the reason why we want to continue, it’s also therapeutic for them to stay engaged.”

Of course, over the years we have seen the Parkland victims do exactly what Durden said, turning their pain into purpose by advocating for gun safety and school safety policies.

Everyone at the event tonight is fighting the same fight.